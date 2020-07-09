Editor:
Bias is an innate and learned response and is necessary at times. Without a positive bias, life would be confusing and even dangerous. Since you were a small child you always had a bias and apprehension towards strangers. Bias and apprehension are evident in all of nature. Herbivores are apprehensive about carnivores and garden flowers don't get along with weeds. Bias gone wrong and negative among humans plays a major role in conflicts and extreme attitudes towards and between religions, different races and places of birth.
Racism is a new word. However, the concepts of racism and bias have always existed. The extreme bias of racism comes from cultures and religions. Your culture is your family, friends, education, associations, and employment, Although religions teach that we are all God's children, none of the denominations, sects or cults are in agreement about the interpretation and understanding of their testaments. Religious wars have been fought throughout history. You cannot help that you are what you eat and who you meet.
A child born today will not see the end of racism until we change the society and check our approach to bias. Somewhere in the attic of our brain we should find kindness and a way to control and prevent our biases from turning into something more sinister. We should learn from diversity and celebrate the opportunity to learn the history and culture of other people and nations. When formulating your opinions and attitudes you should check yourself before you wreck yourself.
Pete Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
