In response to the letter to the editor on Feb,18th.

Speaking of the Democrats getting things done; and not done I might add, here are some facts reportedly posted by The U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The current administration left 209 planes and helicopters in Afghanistan.

Also, 75,898 vehicles, 599,690 weapons, thousands of night goggles, drones, and countless communication devices.

It adds up to almost $84 billion taxpayer funded equipment.


We still wonder why Americans weren't the first to be evacuated along with our equipment.

Why did we simply fund and equip the Taliban?

In response to your question about the riots; yes we all saw the videos and we also know why it happened. Were you there?

I could go on about inflation and more waste, but maybe I'll save that for another time.

Gary Nixon

Punta Gorda

