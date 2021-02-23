Editor:
Having lived full time in Florida for over 45 years – 17 years of which were in Lakeland (the home of Publix) – my wife and I have been long time shoppers and loyal supporters of Publix supermarkets. We appreciate their presence in our Englewood community and their desire to assist in the fight against Covid-19, although we could have done without some of the favoritism that they and Governor DeSantis have shown towards certain communities in Palm Beach, The Villages, Naples and Kings Gate to name some of the chosen few.
As seniors in our 80s hoping the county would come through - and they haven’t thus far - we became active early morning participants in the Publix Covid-19 vaccination “crap shoot” game of the past few weeks. But like many of you and folks interviewed on local TV stations we have become quite frustrated with our lack of success on the website to date.
We were heartened that they would start offering sign-up opportunities three mornings per week, but we were quickly eliminated this past Monday morning when their website re-directed us to South Carolina instead of Florida!
Yes – it was a computer glitch and we don’t have to drive to South Carolina to get our shots! But we look forward to the day that we can say “Publix – where vaccine shopping is also a pleasure”!
William P. Rice
Englewood
