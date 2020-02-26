Editor:
Concerning your editorial, Feb. 9, I totally agree that the Melbourne waterfront property is ideal for a park. This is a beautiful place to take a walk and enjoy waterfront tranquility. For the most part, this is probably why most of us are in southern Florida — to enjoy the natural scenery and feel like part of our adopted environment.
It is short sighted to view this property merely as a taxable entity. This has been the governing mentality in many of the congested northern states where many of us come from as we've witnessed over-construction, especially during these "boom" periods, using the excuse of harvesting more tax dollars from these sites. This theory has almost always backfired, creating short term funds to shore up local budgets while creating long term expense to ultimately raise taxes in a never-ending cycle. The land is lost for public use forever just to pay some bills!
My opinion is that we, as average tax-paying citizens, are as entitled to enjoy at least a part of the area's beautiful waterfront locations as those with enough money to buy them and exclude us. I'm not averse to paying my fair share to use and enjoy park areas, and would support a creative way to obtain operational funds.
I would ask our county commissioners to please maintain the original charm of this unique and historic Melbourne property, and resist the quick dollars that would dominate our harbor view and make us feel like visitors in our own town!
Stephen and Eileen Platt
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.