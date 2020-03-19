Editor:

My wife and I feel blessed to have found lovely, historic Punta Gorda and we continue to be impressed with your newspaper, the Charlotte Sun. Keep up the good work, and we always enjoy and would like to see more of Carl Hiaasen’s columns.

He is real a breath of fresh air and comic relief in a world of confusing and frequently angry commentary. A free press is so important to our community and our country!

Randy Oates

Punta Gorda

