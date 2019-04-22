Editor:
So much has happened over the last three years that behooves us to ask whether or not there is an underlying question of a common denominator to explain and support the abnormalcy of this government and the behavior of its officials.
The president is the common assumed source of blame for these deviations and perversions of governmental behavior, but is he actually to blame for his very predictable set of values? Actually the system by which he was selected is partially, if not completely, to be at fault. That is where the question should be applied.
After all, Donald Trump was known to be exactly as he has demonstrated long before the election and it was reliably predictable for him to win the election.
Those in control of the Electoral College, as well as the dominant value system of a great many people that make up this population, is equally at fault. Those values were and are, to a great extent, a result of the American public education system with its neglect of a quality education for its youth over the last 70 or more years.
Religion plays a role. The caste system of male and female gender plays a role. Discrimination of minorities plays a role. Competition and financial disparity plays a role. Poverty plays a role.
The nation's democracy is in serious trouble and the direction for social control is an obvious fascistic and authoritarianism approach. It is only a matter of time. It may well be that we have past the point of no return.
Joe Fasulo
Punta Gorda
