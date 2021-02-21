Editor:
For the past four years this nation has been subjected to a degree of divisiveness that has never before been experienced — to the point of insurrection and attack on the Capitol. From this point of view Trump and his followers and supporters are only symptoms of a deeper and far more insidious problem.
As of today most of the people alive have been educated and conditioned, ever since the end of WWll, by the American education system. Initial values are implanted early in life and from the end of the war until now they haven't changed much at all. As a symptom of this problem Trump was trained with values implanted by his father and mother that were the precursors to his criminal and sociopathic behavior for all of his life.
All of these negative values — lying, stealing, hypocrisy, misogyny, xenophobia, rape, sexual assault, adultery, treason and a very crude sense speaking — all values that have been expressed by him and are supported by his followers. This means, of course, that the American population at least half of which are utterly oblivious to their ignorance and values. It is no wonder then that he was found to be free of condemnation by his followers.
America is in for a terrible future of degradation and neglect — most unfortunately. Just as a negative climatic change this nation's very negative future will be slow and most probably inevitable. We may very well be past the point of no return.
Joe Fasulo
Punta Gorda
