I have no idea if the presidential election of 2020 was "stolen" from Trump through fraud. However, the proclamations repeatedly made that "there was no fraud" are nothing but overt gas-lighting. One would need to have been isolated in the Arctic Circle not to have seen the numerous witnesses testifying and swearing in affidavits to the irregular ballot handling and recording.
The most egregious being the security video from Atlanta showing the boxes of ballots pulled from under tables and run through counting machines after the counting center was closed and observers sent home. No rational explanation was ever given for this event.
Election laws were openly ignored/violated by liberal judges and state election officials in several swing states where Biden won.
An analysis of the Georgia vote count showed that in one key precinct Trump mysteriously began to receive only 5.555% of votes for a 90-minute period. Then the count reverted to the normal varying ratios and two other precincts began reporting the identical 5.555%. Trump count for 90 minutes before returning to normal. Then a fourth precinct did the exact same thing. The mathematical odds against this randomly happening are one in many quadrillions. Essentially impossible. An algorithm was obviously used in the computer system to control the outcome.
To summarize, without a deep forensic audit we will never know the extent of the fraud in the election. If the audit had been done it may have revealed a Biden victory anyway. We will never know.
Carl A. Hansen
Punta Gorda
