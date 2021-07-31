I just realized the United States is in danger of becoming a Third World country. I base this on the following:
• The failure of teachers unions to properly do their jobs. Today American high school students rank 25th in math. This means 24 countries do a better job teaching math.
Also, our students rank 30th in science. This means 29 other countries do a better job teaching science. We are failing to give our young people the necessary skills to work and be successful in today's economy.
• The federal government in paying people not to work. They receive more money from unemployment than they will receive working. This is destroying the work ethic of the country.
• The current administration is cutting funding for the police, benefits for our veterans, no pay raises for our military and reducing our army to levels lower than before World War II. Also, our Navy is now number two in the world. China's navy is now larger and better trained than the U.S. Navy. Recent Navy problems indicate our ship training is not adequate.
However, our culture race training (CRT) is more than adequate.
What are our priorities?
This reduction in spending has been offset by an increase in spending payments and benefits to illegal aliens. Also, our crime rates are approaching those of Third World countries.
