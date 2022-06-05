Why is America a leader in gun violence? Why are American adults afraid to confront lawmakers? High end jewelry store doors buzz you in from locked doors, so why not school doors? Our children are more precious than jewels.
Is your food of choice unidentifiable mutilated meat shot with an AR-15? The outside of our homes are protected by police and/or military, so ownership of military weapons, as private citizens, could be outlawed.
If you are in the military, you aren’t issued side arms or long guns until you pass basic weapon knowledge on safe use of a weapon, are pronounced mentally fit, and have no police record concerning following laws. Why can someone buy a weapon without taking weapon classes, pass a knowledge test, follows laws and pass a mental stability test?
All people in Congress, if having not served in the military, should pass the same tests new weapon owners must pass to have knowledge to vote/pass weapon legislation. Why don’t weapon owners have to renew their license to possess a weapon every few years? You pass a test to drive a car, which is a form of a weapon for killing others. Any infractions, problems, you lose your license.
Who’s causing the problems with weapons? Change the paradigm. It can’t be worse than what we have now. Write letters. Vote to get the uneducated out of office. Change the way America lives!
