Editor:
Americans need to recognize that Russian ideology is being promoted into our society. When you wear those MAGA hats you are promoting Trump’s policies, which are basically Putin’s policies. A white society, a white religion and a white government, run by rich elitists who promote dominance over minorities, be it women, race, religions or lifestyles.
We know why you wear those hats, to dare anyone to stand up to the real truth, not fake propaganda and lies. It is a constant bullying from Trump on down and those who willingly promote his hate. When someone actually confronts you on real issues, just like your hero, you cry foul play. To wear your hat at a sacred museum to veterans who have fought and died to uphold the U.S. constitution is disgraceful. You must have at one time believed in a government run to protect all people from enemies foreign or domestic.
Reading the responses in the newspaper from our elected officials of the impeachment inquiry is inexcusable ignorance. Is their belief that if you see no evil, by not reading the transcripts or Mueller report; or hear no evil by not listening to the impeachment inquiry’s credible government officials tell the truth, then they do not have to speak evil? It is obvious to us loyal Americans that they do not intend to uphold their oath of office, to uphold the U.S. constitution. We deserve better and should demand better. write them and demand accountability.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.