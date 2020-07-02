Editor:
As I watch the scenes of protests, riots, looting and violence that are occurring nightly, I am reminded of an incident related to me some years ago by my cousin Judy.
Her son had a pet snake. The snake’s nutritional needs required it to be fed one live mouse a day. When her son was due to leave for a seven-day visit to summer camp he asked his mother if she would buy a mouse from the pet store each day and feed his snake; to which she replied something like: “not on your life.”
Her son’s solution to the dilemma was to purchase seven mice, place them in the snake’s cage, leave for camp, assuming that seven mice should suffice to feed the snake for seven days
When he returned from camp, he found seven fat and happy mice but no snake.
From the time of hearing that story, I have been aware that given the right circumstances, victims might occasionally have the opportunity to gain the upper hand and strike back.
It is happening now.
The results of the present unrest may will cause more pain and damage to our society than would have been caused by acknowledging and taking steps to rectify the underlying causes.
And our esteemed leader still fails to acknowledge the underlying causes.
Richard Greenwald
Punta Gorda
