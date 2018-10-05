Editor:
Some of the letters to the editor in this paper cause me to wonder about the direction we are moving in as a country. Hateful attitudes and words, directed towards those who think or believe differently from ourselves, are really unacceptable in a civilized society, which I hope we will continue to live in.
I am concerned about what people, especially young people, are gleaning from the inappropriate language coming from seemingly everywhere. The lack of respect towards our fellow human beings is appalling. The “tribal warfare” needs to stop.
Words matter. Words matter because the more you hear them and repeat them, the more you assimilate the attitudes they describe. Demonizing, dehumanizing, and vilifying others is unacceptable. Look at the violence happening around us because of the hateful words bombarding us on a daily basis. This language only emboldens people to feel justified in their heinous actions.
Our strength as a nation comes precisely from our diversity. We must listen and learn from each other, even those who disagree with us. Gasp!
Now that you have hopefully recovered from that last paragraph: Let’s be respectful and thoughtful citizens, not lemmings just regurgitating the “party line” and easy catch-phrases without an inkling of understanding of what the issues really are or any attempt to gather the facts to back up the claims.
To quote Dr. Stephen Covey, “Seek first to understand, then to be understood.”
And yes, truth does still exist. Be a truth-seeker.
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
