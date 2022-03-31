Yesterday I ordered a take-out lunch just because I could. That doesn’t seem like much to most of us but I thought how much it would mean to all those Ukrainian women, both those who have fled their homes and those who are hunkered down in a basement somewhere.
Then that thought reminded me of how precious freedom can be — freedom to order a take-out lunch, to walk safely wherever and whenever I want and to hear the birds chirping, a quiet and safe good night’s sleep, to watch any TV network that I think is broadcasting truth — plus the freedom to search for that truth! Even my cat enjoys the freedom to lay in the sunshine streaming into my lanai!
I believe there are some of us Americans, including myself, who are so spoiled that we take those freedoms for granted. Many U.S. military members and their families have sacrificed so much to keep those freedoms for our country and in many cases, for other countries as well. The Ukrainian people wanted freedom from Putin’s repressive rule and are now paying dearly for it. I have many words that I would like to use to describe Putin but none of them would pass the print muster! Be assured that “genius” and “savvy” aren’t included!
We need to strengthen our watchfulness as new laws are passing swiftly through our state legislature to make sure we keep true freedom (not just from wearing a mask!) safe in our great USA!
