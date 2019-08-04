Editor:
I have recently learned that some of my Democrat friends are wondering what happened to their votes in the 2018 election. They received a note from the Elections Board asking if they needed an absentee ballot for the 2020 election because they failed to vote in the last one. Surprise, surprise — each of them thought they had voted.
Living at Port Charlotte's Southport Square, I am among the elderly who usually vote by mail. In 2016 we marked our ballots, stamped and sealed our envelopes, and were proud to be part of the democratic process.
Now the national media coverage is discrediting some of Florida's election procedures and raising our concern. Can the dominating Republican Party in Port Charlotte promise that the upcoming election in 2000 will be changed in ways that will guarantee our next ballots will, indeed, be counted?
Carolyn Bader
Port Charlotte
