"I think that I shall never see a poem as lovely as a tree" - Joyce Kilmer.
Developers don't think so - builders don't think so - and the Charlotte County commissioners don't think so!
If you want to see a cruel "rape of the land" just look at the hundreds and hundreds of acres of land bulldozed to just barren flat earth - opposite the Charlotte Sports Park on State Road 776. How much wildlife was killed and displaced in this total disregard of nature and the animals within. How many gopher tortoises were crushed under the bulldozers and how much wildlife perished in the fires that burned for weeks?
This allowed treatment of the land in Port Charlotte and the state of Florida has to stop. This is thoughtless and careless destruction of our natural resources and wildlife. There should be some kind of building requirement that a certain number of trees be left on each and every acre of land under development. These can be on the perimeter of the property as to not interfere with the building of a house.
As the saying goes as far as land is concerned - "they ain't making it anymore."
I hope at least in Charlotte County the commissioners will stop seeing only dollar signs and start seeing the beauty of nature and trees.
Gail Frost
Port Charlotte
