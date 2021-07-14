Editor:
The unbelieving world: The world we live in is under condemnation from God. As the people of this world, we are unwilling to read the Bible, and unwilling to hear what the Bible has to say.
John 3:16, "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." Ask yourself, "Why did our Lord Jesus go to the cross?" For our Lord Jesus knew no sin. But, because of the sins of all mankind.
He took on the sins of the world and died on that Roman cross for you and me.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
