Editor:
We ask our police, and rightfully so , to take and use deescalating training techniques.
The essence of de-escalation is communication.
If we are going to change the attitude of divisiveness in Florida House District 75, Charlotte County, we need our elected public officials to use deescalating techniques.
The idea that I hear constantly is that a Republican could “never” have a good thought or that a Democrat could “never” have a good thought. Quite often most of these thoughts are very similar. All thoughts can be negotiated if both sides:
Communicate.
Look for the common interest.
View the thought through anything besides greed and selfishness.
It is time for our elected officials in Charlotte county to use deescalating techniques. They need to get out there and communicate with their constituents. Good thoughts can come from all sides. Build bridges of communication to end this poison called divisiveness. “United we stand.”
With fairness and justice for all.
David Jones
Democratic Candidate for Florida House of Representatives District 75
