A recent joint transportation planning board meeting between Charlotte and Lee counties discussed the recent widening of Burnt Store Road. According to the Daily Sun, the completion of the Burnt Store project “coincides with a push by developers to build thousands of homes along the corridor.”
Since the widening, Burnt Store Road traffic has increased considerably, and I am disgusted with the failure of Charlotte County’s planners to anticipate and better control future housing development there. Our county’s planners seem to rubber-stamp every out-of-state developer’s plan, and the commissioners — all part of the construction development industry themselves (save Mr. Constance) — can hardly wait to endorse more housing and more congestion.
I’m not a NIMBY suggesting the county shut the doors to new development, but I do think our local leaders ought to stop behaving like cogs in a growth machine fueled by the real estate-developer-construction industry.
They should encourage building on the thousands of already laid out lots in developments that never fully came to fruition. They should focus on where service industry employees such as restaurant and hotel workers — think Sunseeker Resort — will live and encourage affordable housing. They should set aside more land for conservation and maintain our community’s natural landscapes.
I’d like to see some candidates with these goals run for our County Commission and Punta Gorda’s City Council and seek positions on the planning and other county and city commissions. If not, we’re going to get more of the same poorly thought-out development.
