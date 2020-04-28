Editor:
My Dad use to tell me that God puts lessons in every crisis (whether it is personal or otherwise), and those lessons will make us stronger (if we let them).
So, what lesson(s) have this terrible pandemic taught us…or me?
I believe that this worldwide disaster has taught us many things, big and little, but the most important lessons are:
1. Our world is small, and our earth is fragile.
2. No nation can survive by itself.
3. No person can survive by himself.
4. We are a community (whether local or national) despite our differences.
5. To survive we need to work together for the best results.
It is very clear to me, that our present situation will not improve unless each of us work with all of us for the best interest of everyone.
No person, no single political party or ideology will win this worldwide pandemic, but together we can.
We can by listening to each other, arming ourselves with good information/facts, working together for the well-being of all of us, and not just some of us.
We can by re-thinking how we see each other, how we see our communities, and our world.
We can by making the necessary changes in our lives and economies that will make our communities healthier and safer, our environments cleaner and healthier, and our universal economies successful and balanced.
Change is never easy. Change is always painful. But change is necessary for our survival.
Paul Platt
Punta Gorda
