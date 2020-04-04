Editor:
At this time we are all hostages of the coronavirus. Our area is currently not hard hit by this very aggressive virus. As Florida allows more people from areas where there are large numbers of people affected, this will not continue.
People in the Northeast and Louisiana must do as we are doing, shelter in place. Our stores are empty and our fragile resources stressed. We do not need additional transients to add additional stress to our resources. Residents here must stop hoarding. This makes it more difficult for others to provide for their families.
We have a large senior population most of whom have medical conditions which compromise their response to disease. The ingress of outsiders will certainly bring more coronavirus to Florida. We stand to lose more of our senior residents to this pandemic if we allow them to enter our state. The state of Florida should turn these people away to protect residents and further stress on our meager resources. The governor should activate the State National Guard to accomplish this task. Shelter up and stay healthy.
Arthur Donaldson
Port Charlotte
