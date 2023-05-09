Recent ratings from the Leapfrog hospital survey were published and ShorePoint Punta Gorda received a “C” rating. Surprised?
We are accustomed to living in a community with substandard hospital care. Some say, “We know it’s a lousy hospital, but so what?” If that’s acceptable, then relax and hope you don’t need hospitalization anytime soon.
So who can change things for the better?
Our local physicians and surgeons can stand up and demand changes. It’s a shame, but we haven’t heard from them at all.
The Board of Directors at ShorePoint can demand that the hospital’s leadership and its owners in Franklin, Tenn. accept nothing less than the best medical care for this community. (Note: Our board of directors here is a weak collection of individuals who call themselves medical professionals and community leaders. Don’t count on them for anything.)
Or the people of Punta Gorda can make their own demands, publicly and in writing, that we are not accepting this horrible level of hospital care. Maybe complaints to the hospital or to the doctors who treat us will make some sort of difference.
There are many dedicated doctors, nurses and others at ShorePoint Punta Gorda who do their very best to provide outstanding care. It is not their fault that their employer is satisfied with a “C” rating.
Meanwhile, if nothing gets done, we in Punta Gorda should simply accept that our hospital is the pits and learn to live (or die) with it.
