Editor:
NPR reports that the sorting machines taken out of post offices throughout the country are being destroyed not reassigned. Post Office funding is being held up and key personnel let go.
What kind of person would want to put Americans at serious risk to prompt his own reelection? Who would want to delay people’s prescriptions in the mail, notes from friends in this isolated time, all other mail? And why would all members of a political party sit on their hands and do nothing to stop it?
Trump has even admitted he is blocking rescue of the Post Office to stop mail-in votes. (But he will vote by mail himself).
We know that in-person voting during primaries was a super-spreader event. I do not want my vote taken away and certainly not my life. Everyone (Republican and Democrats with a conscience) needs to call and email (from their websites) our Senators Rubio (202-224-3041) and Scott (202-224-5274) now and demand our rights to protect our vote and our lives by funding the Post Office.
Merry Gwynn
Punta Gorda
