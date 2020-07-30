Editor:
Congressional Republicans need to remove their American flag pins and replace them with a hammer and sickle beginning with Sen. Ron Johnson and continue with all that have stayed silent over openly using Russian propaganda to sway our elections and refuse to stand for our troops that have a bounty on their heads by their friend Putin!
Where are the Libertarians that where outraged over Ruby Ridge, Waco and our Second Amendment? The chants of “they’re coming for your guns” are now mute for our most treasured First Amendment. Supporting unidentifiable camo clad thugs to beat protesters including a Navy vet. Trump with his consulaire Barr are ruling as we are an autocracy with impunity as Congressional Republicans kiss the ring. Remember Benghazi Congressman Jordan? Mum over more than 140,000 dying of Covid-19 with that number climbing. He must be out looking for his jacket?
This President has lied, cheated i.e. emoluments clause, defiled our international relationships, ruined our national reputation, quadrupled our department, turning us into a country with travel bans on us and not a word from Republicans. He golfs while over worked stressed doctors and nurses put their lives on the line and struggle to find ppe.
He could have, from January introduced the Presidential Emergency Act if he or his minions knew or cared. Contrary to what Trump says we are failing in controlling this pandemic. Now our children are expendable while his and theirs are protected. Ditch Mitch and eump Trump!
Felicia Tannehill
Port Charlotte
