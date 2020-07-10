Editor:
As a Charlotte County resident myself, I realize how powerful of a role the media has in informing our residents of important issues. We are all now aware how quickly infectious diseases can spread around the world. In light of COVID-19, we can better see that the largest infectious killer, tuberculosis (TB), an airborne disease which kills 1.5 million people a year, continues to be an enormous burden on people in lower-income countries. The TB advocacy community is calling for a significant increase, to $400 million, for the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Tuberculosis program in Congressional foreign aid appropriations for fiscal year 2021.
The COVID-19 crisis has amplified the ongoing TB epidemic. A model projection conducted by the Stop TB Partnership found that a 2-month lockdown followed by a 2-month “recovery period” would lead to a global excess of 1.8 million tuberculosis cases. We call on Senator Rubio to support these proposals in upcoming foreign aid appropriations and hope that the Charlotte Sun can write an editorial on the matter. I look forward to hearing back and would be happy to provide more information on the subject.
Maria Pennella
Port Charlotte
