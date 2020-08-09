Editor:
We are facing tough times in our country, probably some of the toughest in our history. The effects from Covid-19, racism and climate change are creating hardships on top of hardships. People are anxious and, in many cases desperate, resulting in anger directed toward who and whatever they feel is at fault. The various media don't seem interested in easing tensions and, instead, stoke fears much of the time, creating divisions when we should be striving for unity.
I wish there were simple solutions to the whole mess but none of the problems will be eliminated until people realize that we all need and want the same thing: security for ourselves and our families. This is something no American should deny their fellow citizens. Instead, we should try to eliminate any obstacles that keep people from achieving their fullest potential, and support things that help rather than harm.
We need to stop listening to the naysayers and fear-mongers and embrace the reality that we are still living in a land of plenty and when we all do better, we all do better.
Michael Hustman
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.