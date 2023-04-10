LETTER: We must fight against wickedness for God Apr 10, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:As Christians we must put on the whole armour of God. The breast plate of righteousness, the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit.God is always with us through our Lord Jesus and the Holy Spirit. How long can our nation stand if we do not have the spiritual blessings of God?We are being surrounded on all sides by non-belief, bigotry, and wickedness of all sorts.The days of darkness are coming upon us all and only our faith in God our Lord Jesus and the Holy Spirit will save us.Ephesians 6, versus 13,14,16 and 17. Wherefore take on to you the whole armour of God that ye may be able to withstand in the evil days and having done all to stand.Stand therefore having your loins girt about with truth and having on the breast plate of righteousness.Above all taking the shield of faith wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.And take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the spirit which is the word of God.Marvin CoadPort CharlotteSubscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
