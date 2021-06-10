Editor:
The League of Women Voters achieved its goal of women's suffrage 100 years ago, at least for some. It has taken decades to fight back against bogus tests of citizenship. More recent court battles have assured that census numbers resulted in fairly redrawn congressional districts. Though Florida voters emphatically voted that returning citizens should get back their right to vote once their sentences had been served and their fines paid, we still have work to do.
Today all our efforts seem at risk, even though more Americans voted in November, 2020 than ever before, in an election our own governor praised as well-run and fair. The epidemic of poorly thought out proposed changes to our voting systems in more than 40 states appears aimed not just to disenfranchise voters and make voting more difficult for all, but to erode our very trust in the system of fair elections, in which each citizen gets one vote.
If this effort in the states and echoed in Congress take root, who will lose their right to have a say? Not just women or persons of color, or indigenous persons without tribal paperwork, or those who do not drive or cannot wait for hours to cast their vote in person
It will be all of us, because then we, the people, will no longer be a republic. We are at a crossroads, where we must defend our right to vote, or we will all lose.
Jean M. Finks
President
Charlotte County League of Women Voters
