We spend more than $12,624 a year per student for public education from K through 12th grade levels. Here is what we get for the money:
• 21% illiteracy within our population.
• 44% Black population illiteracy.
• 50% of our population can't read at an eighth grade level.
• 33% of our high school graduates can't read at all.
• Our world ranking in math is 38th.
• Our world ranking in science is 24th.
• Our world ranking in overall education is 27th.
• in some of our schools you need only to attend for a prescribed time to qualify for a diploma.
I have asked the superintendent of schools in every district our children attended if they had fired or disciplined any children. The standard reply was none!
Having a perfect employee workforce must be great. The statistic noted confirms a structural base that has no performance standards is not reality. I would suspect the bigger problem lies with the supervision and lack of guidance of the teaching staff.
The question is how do we remedy this experience affecting our children's performance in world competition?
One solution to consider is having the money follow the student. After this has been enacted, close down schools with insufficient enrollment. Parents must control the money, while demanding performance improvement. Reading, writing , arithmetic, history, science and geography are the skills needed, not the ethic battle now taught.
