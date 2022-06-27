There is not a more difficult form of government than a democratic republic. In a democracy citizens must debate, discuss, and argue issues. Through this process we find common ground and collaborative solutions, solutions that meet the common good of all its citizens.
This form of government is very slow, very needy, and sometimes flawed, but it is the best form of government for we the people to preserve our freedom and way of life.
Watching the Jan 6th hearings, the danger to our democracy became very clear. We have replaced "we the people" with "we the political party." We have given up on the principles of the Democratic Republic designed in our Constitution and replaced it with a commitment to an individual or ideology.
It is important for all of us to appreciate that our Constitution will not stand on its own; our democratic republic will not function with politicians alone; nor will our freedoms stand simply because of the sacrifice of our fallen veterans.
What our founding fathers have given us requires commitment from all of us. We need to be active and informed voters. We need to work through the propaganda and find the truths. We need to listen more and talk less. We need to read more and watch less.
If we cannot do these things, then we cannot govern ourselves, and lose everything.
