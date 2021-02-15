Editor:
Welcome to Florida, where the water, land, air and politics are polluted. Millions of taxpayers' dollars wasted on "mitigation", while Mote Laboratories gets a new research center and Mosaic still pollutes. Deadly COVID 19 is rampant due to incompetent management and Trump super spreaders.
Publix family member donated $300,000 to Trump's insurrectionists, DeSantis' campaigns and now they get rewarded with distributing the COVID vaccine?
We have Republican legislators whose votes prove they support white dominance and corporate power over civil and human rights, new laws are being introduced to support their "Patriot Party" of QAnon and white supremacist hate groups, less gun control, safety regulations and transparency.
Why didn't Secretary of State and county supervisors of elections speak out in defense of those who were unjustly accused of a "rigged" election in November.
Watch and listen, we must hold these elected legislators accountable, or once again they will try to dismantle our Democratic Republic, and our vote. Pass HR 1, now.
Ruth Volpe
Port Charlotte
