Our schools must teach critical thinking and reasoning, even in elementary schools. It’s one thing to memorize the times tables, but quite another to know how to use the times tables to calculate interest, for example, and whether a certain investment is a good idea. How to find the facts, distinguish fact from fiction, fact from opinion.
In math, word problems were always the most difficult, because they forced you to think critically, to analyze a problem and apply the appropriate math. It’s a lot easier to learn the skill of adding a column of numbers, but much more challenging to determine what numbers should be in the column! That’s where reason comes in.
Why do people fall under the spell of a demagogue? I think it’s because so many lack the skill to evaluate the arguments, and so they “go with their gut” because they find the speaker likable. It’s an emotional reaction, not an intellectual response. It’s a lot easier. Democracy depends on a clear thinking electorate, a critical thinking electorate.
Bill Vensel
Rotonda West
