If not the smartest, Abraham Lincoln was at least one of the smartest men to ever occupy the White House. He had it all, heart, brains and soul. In his 1861 inaugural address he appealed to southerners to let their angels of their better nature prevail to prevent, to avoid war.
America has never been perfect. As George Washington said at the closing of the constitutional convention in 1787, "this new government is an experiment." When asked what form the government Benjamin Franklin replied, "a republic if you can keep it." America has always been a work in progress. America is a saga of the people, two cultures, one white and one black. One began in 1607, one began in 1619. One was characterized by unlimited personal and economic opportunity. The other was characterized by cruel, violent, bestiality. It took the deaths, the killings, of 600,000 to resolve slavery.
Liberal Democrats profess that because there once was slavery America is an evil contemptuous place. They just can't let it go. I don't know if Democrats sincerely believe this or if they're just pandering for Black votes. Irregardless the constant appeal to racism incites emotions, incites anarchy which benefits no one.
In the pursuit of a more perfect union all people need to let the angels of our better natures prevail. Citizens need to treat one another with the courtesy and respect we all need and so much desire.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.