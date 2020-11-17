Editor:

It’s time to stand up for our USA.

I joined the U.S. Army and took an oath to protect the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic.

Even though most U.S. citizens don’t take this oath we are all expected to live by it.

Every politician elected to office takes a similar oath.

I say to all citizens we had an election, Biden won. Our allegiance must support our Constitution and the United States of America.


Not allegiance to any one person.

Our actions and words define who we are.

Once we lose our democracy! We won’t get it back.

Robert Moran

Port Charlotte

