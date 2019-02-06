Editor:
In the recent news was information about our new planned resort from Allegiant Airlines. I do not profess to know what is right or how this is being planned, but I strongly advise everyone, including our county commissioners, to move very slowly and cautiously.
As originally planned and somewhat approved was Allegiant's original business plan to have 500 hotel rooms and 160-180 condominium units. That was the basis for their business plan and the waterfront. Well, then came a major change to that plan to now have 720 condo units and only 75 hotel rooms. That folks is a flip flop of 180 degrees from what was their original business plan. Sure things can change, but it is like a company having a business plan/loans/buildings/staff/ etc. to build TV sets and then change and decide they now want to grow vegetables. Eh?
I am not against the Sunseeker Resort, but let's make sure all the "latest" plans still make sense to Charlotte County, Port Charlotte, the Army Corps of Engineers, the citizens of Charlotte County and whomever else needs to be involved.
Don Plitnick
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.