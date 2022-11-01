Regarding the rezoning from low density (37 units) to medium density (74 units) that will allegedly become "apartments" on Harborview Road (or might it be condos?). Our commissioners need to really think. This change in density outcome will follow us forever.
All properties are currently classified as low density along Harborview Road. Previously built communities (built in 1970s exited and then the Comprehensive Plan 2050 was established showing the intention of keeping the area low density. If this out-of-town developer gets medium density, the phase, there goes the neighborhood. Nothing will require him to physically build on that spit of land before or after Harborview Road is widened. If we could only look into the crystal ball. Please hope our commissioners vote no to higher density.
We are part of a small older community (100+) that has an entrance on the south side of Harborview Road near this property and currently have problems getting out of our property to go toward U.S. 41. In hindsight we never realized a builder could apply, be denied high density, then denied medium density and then come back months later and ask for another go around for another time at the brass (gold) ring. Many of my neighbors (some elderly) purchased in this area because of the beautiful home settings with no commercial buildings. Please vote no to high density.
