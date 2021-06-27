Editor:
Today, our President presented his ideas for reduction of crime. Gun elimination by newer controls received the greatest emphasis. It seems that the elitist political class can only suggest that which allows them to control everything we do. They believe only the elite government should have all of the guns despite the wisdom in our constitution!
The so-called “progressive” elitists have passed laws which have caused a great increase in crime including shootings and murders.
The worst of these laws require the taxpayers to pay for rent of apartments for girls who have a baby as long as the man involved does not live there. Free rent, free food, free, etc. A girl can get her own place by getting pregnant.
We have “progressed” to a point where the majority of children are born to unwed mothers.
Fathers are needed in the home! They offer guidance and are role models. Most of them encourage planning for a future life.
Instead of eliminating guns and other tools of violence, why not be “progressive” and refrain from rewarding bad behavior.
I would like to suggest that the government require both parents to live in any place where rent assistance is provided by the taxpayers. Even better, why not require the parents to be married. Wow, a real conservative idea!
I believe we shall find that the vast majority of gun-toting murderers grew up in homes without a father present.
Reduce crime by simply quit rewarding bad behavior!
Fremont Thompson
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.