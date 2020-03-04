Editor:
I was very disturbed one morning recently when I saw an exterminator in the process of killing bees that had made a hive in the water meter access box in the island of our cul-de-sac. The exterminator told me that the City needed to eliminate the hive quickly.
After talking with the City, I came to understand the urgency. Commendably, the City normally works with beekeepers to relocate the hive in an attempt to save the bees. This is exactly what they did several years ago at the same location. Unfortunately, relocation is a slow process. In this situation, someone was possibly concerned about their personal safety and complained about the presence of the bees.
With a complaint in hand that involved safety, the City felt the need to respond quickly. The only “quick” solution was to kill the bees and destroy the hive. For future reference, if anyone sees an active hive, call the City and ask to have the hive relocated before a complaint is filed.
If bees are not present in a meter access box, place tape over any openings in the box to prevent colonization and avoid a future problem. Bees are a precious and dwindling resource that play an important part in every aspect of our ecosystem. We must always be conscious of how our decisions affect their well being.
Hank Mendenhall
Punta Gorda
