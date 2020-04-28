Editor:
Some topics of conversation become inflammatory and not politically correct. Friendships are destroyed just because someone has a different opinion. How absurd.
Unfortunately, this is not a new phenomenon. Religious leaders noted that people did not like having to defend their church’s past actions, real or embellished by rumor. So, they created non-denominational religions. No history. Nothing to defend. However, it gets people into church. We need that today.
Politics is the same way. People have differing opinions about how we should run our country, state, etc. Most of the inflammatory comments I hear are based more on rumor than facts. Rumors are far more interesting. Facts, boring.
When you attempt to have a constructive conversation about what someone said they just repeat the rumor, resent that you don’t agree and walk away.
It quickly becomes obvious that to maintain any kind of civility and retain a friendship we just can’t talk politics, either.
Like religion, politics found a solution: Register NPA (No Party Affiliation). Translation: “I’m registered as an independent. You can’t criticize me. It’s okay that I can’t vote in most primaries. I’ll let you guys sort that out, and I’ll keep my independence and friendship.”
Lack of civil communication further divides us, resulting in animosity, misinformation and attempts to rewrite history. Charlotte County has 145,969 registered voters: 45% Republican, 27% Democrat and 27% other.
Don’t avoid sensitive issues, just communicate better – politely, constructively, non-critically and like adults. Everyone learns more. I’m a practicing Methodist and active Republican.
Jerry O’Halloran
Punta Gorda
