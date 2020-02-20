Editor:
Oppose the rezoning of 3.04 acres on the Northwest corner of Manasota Beach Road and S.R. 776 from Residential (RE-2) to Commercial (CN). The proposed construction is for a 4,500 sq. ft. convenience store, 16 gas pumps, and a car wash.
1. It is not needed. We have 17 gas stations with convenience stores within six miles.
2. There is no sewer system. A large septic system, gas spills, chemicals, and discharges from the car wash would contaminate the groundwater. Fumes and noise would pollute the air.
3. This facility would threaten Lemon Bay watershed, Manasota Scrub Preserve (Florida scrub jays and gopher tortoises), Mangroves on the Inland Water Way, and Manasota Beach.
3. This intersection is one of the most dangerous intersections in South Sarasota County. Increased traffic would endanger our pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists on their route to Manasota Beach.
4. Manasota Beach Road is the evacuation route. With increased traffic and/or facility wind damage, we cannot ensure a safe and speedy escape.
5. This project is not compatible with the neighboring properties. Our residents spent a lifetime saving to retire in beautiful, non-commercial surroundings and cannot abide any further commercial development on S.R. 776 or Manasota Beach Road.
Please protect our environment: for us, our wildlife, our plants, our water supply, our inland waterway and our Beach.
Oppose this and any further rezoning to commercial on 776 and Manasota Beach Road.
Colleen Neal
Englewood
