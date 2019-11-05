Editor:
On a day when two dozen Republican Congress members stormed a hearing claiming a process was not — to their protest — being held on the Ukraine issue; I harken back to Mr. Rogers, which I watched when my children were young!
I know a movie is coming out on Mr.Rogers, but one piece I remember was on forgiveness! My family — at least in the U.S. — fought in every war, including the Civil War, where I can only imagine feelings in families that fought on each side!
Returning to Mr. Rogers he noted the following: “Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can sometimes be easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be hardest of all to forgive people we love. Like all of life’s important coping skills, the ability to forgive and the capacity to let go of resentments most likely takes root very early in our lives!”
Let us hope Mr. Rogers is right for this time, as we are separated more now than any time in our nation’s history! Mr. Rogers, do you have a prescription? Love of country and each other is his answer, but what is yours?
Bill Weightman
North Port
