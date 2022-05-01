This is the call from all those people, like truckers, vaccine deniers, vote deniers, Covid deniers, people who oppose sensible gun controls and all other things that they feel takes away their rights. It helps that there are political leaders who also promote all these deniers and give them a platform to voice their concerns. They are afraid of everything and want us also to be afraid.
Their platform is not to save American democracy and our constitution but rather to have us fear everything that does not conform to their view of what America should be. I know there are people who actually think Putin is a great and smart man. Look, he is able to control his population and has people around him who enable, empower and support his leadership.
I am sure that if all those American deniers who complain about their freedoms were in Russia, Putin the great and smart leader would listen to all those dissenters and try to address their needs. If you believe that then you will also believe that we must also eliminate gays, transvestites, books on slavery, our American history and the way we treated our indigenous people after we arrived to take their land and their freedom.
If we don’t learn the truth about our history we are destined to repeat it.
One needs only to read the Bible to understand there are many passages which could never be followed today but we do not demand its removal from America.
