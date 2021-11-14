Following the end of the Civil War in 1865, the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution were passed, intended to assure voting rights to people of color.
Soon after, state legislatures and local communities, notably from the former Confederacy, began enacting laws limiting voter access. Literacy tests, poll taxes, property ownership requirements, and other obstacles made it difficult for people of color to vote. At the same time, so-called “Jim Crow” laws limited minority access to schools, public transportation, and other community resources.
To address these inequities, Congress passed sweeping voting rights legislation in 1965. A 2013 Supreme Court ruling, however, took the teeth out of the law’s powerful federal preclearance requirement intended to realize the promises of the Fifteenth Amendment.
Under the guise of “election reform,” Republican state legislatures, including our own in Florida, are working to pass laws making it harder for people to vote. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 54 laws with expansive provisions have been enacted in 25 states. These laws limit mail-in voting and impose ID restrictions. Some states are also proposing that state legislatures be empowered to overturn local election results.
There is a solution. Urge the Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, already adopted by the House of Representatives.
Our own Senators Rubio and Scott, both voted “no” to opening debate on voting rights legislation.
