Editor:
We call ourselves Americans. We allow the Democrat party to waste three years lying to the people, spending billions of our tax money on phony investigations. We allow thousands of illegal immigrants into our country, feed them, house them, educate them with our tax money.
We allow the Democrat party to hire thugs to intimidate us, rob businesses, destroy buildings, destroy our monuments. And now, they tell us they will raise our taxes, give billions to Iran, naturalize the illegals, take away police protection, take our guns, free college, free Medicare, take prayer out of our schools. And here we sit sucking our thumbs as we see all we sacrificed for taken away. We must vote these traitors out, and after we vote them out, put them in prison. How dare they try to bring down and ruin the greatest country in the history of the world. God save America!
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
