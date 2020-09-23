Editor:
Over the past four years Roger Eaton has demonstrated his commitment to the Charlotte County community and his competence in his role as Clerk of the Court. Having spent 18 years working in the clerk’s office prior to his election as Clerk or the Court in 2016 he had personal knowledge of the workings of the agency and ideas of ways to improve processes to make things work better for the people of Charlotte County.
His innovations have saved taxpayer dollars and he has reduced the agency’s budget each year since his election. He has streamlined the Jury Duty process and provided free court forms online to facilitate things for those of us who need to use the services of the Court.
On a personal level, Roger supports local agencies and non-profit organizations that improve our way of life here – because he is committed to making his chosen community the best it can be!
Please re-elect Roger Eaton as Clerk of Court! We can’t afford to lose him!
Christine Zimmer
Punta Gorda
