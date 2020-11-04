Editor:
With concern about COVID-19 infection, partisan bickering, hurricanes piling onto the Florida panhandle, out of control wildfires, and a midwest derecho that cost billions in agricultural loss, we forget that President Trump withdrew our nation from the Paris Accords. This agreement by 190 countries, is a multilateral way to address the risks of a warming world to our ecology, our interconnected “home.” Our commitment legally ended Nov, 4. Once we were leaders in addressing this life changing cascade of events.
The Ecological Society of America sums up this travesty. “In reneging on its commitments, the Trump administration ignores decades of scientific research pointing to our current situation. Climate change is not the future; it’s the present. Current climate trends bring disruption to the ecosystems on which humanity, and all biodiversity, rely. …Increasing ocean acidity and warming temperatures lead to fishery losses, destabilize coral reefs and other critical marine ecosystems and reduce the critical function of carbon storage that the oceans provide. The inexorable rise of sea levels and the inundation of heavily populated coastal cities and infrastructure threaten homes and industry for a large portion of the global society.”
We live in Charlotte County because of our precious water resources, and warm, not unbearably hot, air temperature. However, our ecosystems are changing due to increasing heat trapped by carbon emissions. Use your voice to speak to local officials as well as Representative Steube and Senators Rubio and Scott. We must re-engage with our world partners to conserve resources and reduce carbon emissions that threaten our home.
Lindsey Kohlenburg
Port Charlotte
