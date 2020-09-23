Editor:
Poinciana (a developer) has requested rezoning an area at the corner of Harborview Road, and Oakview Drive. The request is for a 300% increase in density on this "special" parcel. When Harborview Road is widened in 2-5 years the size of the parcel will be reduced by nearly 30%. On July 13 the Zoning board essentially "rubber stamped" this proposal, in spite of the fact that hundreds of homeowners had submitted petitions against rezoning.
I view this rezoning request as the tip of the iceberg. If this parcel is rezoned high density, I visualize a deluge of other developers descending upon commissioners and requesting that their parcels be rezoned to high density, because a precedent has been set.
I also understand that parcels zoned high density are required to be within walking distance of, and have sidewalks to, services, such as food, fuel, medical facilities, parks, etc. Poinciana's parcel does not fit any of these requirements; it's in a shopping vacuum.
If "high density" is approved it seems logical that the next step, would be for other developers to realize that "services" are not available in the newly created "high density areas", and descended on the commissioners demanding permission for commercial zoning to provide those "necessary services." That would lead to an even greater volume of traffic and would result in "urban sprawl."
In my opinion this is a bad idea and I hope and pray that the commissioners stand with the citizens and the voters who they represent, in denying proposal.
Jack and Jo Cooley
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.