At a Sept 13th staged press conference in Gainesville, two vaccine opponents shared their views at Gov. DeSantis’ invitation. One suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine “changes your RNA” while the other claimed the vaccine might kill her. Despite the outrageous inaccuracy of these comments, DeSantis failed to challenge either speaker.
Governor DeSantis wants us to believe he invited anti-vaccine people to an event and had no idea what they were going to say. Furthermore, standing only feet away from DeSantis, were Attorney General Ashley Moody and CFO Jimmy Patronis. These politicians all stood silently by without correcting the speakers’ false statements. When asked later why he had not spoken up, DeSantis said “Honestly, I don’t even remember him saying that, so it’s not anything I’ve said.”
This is the governor who routinely insults our intelligence and who plays politics during a pandemic. A governor who has shown reckless disregard for the lives of adults and children by banning mask and vaccine requirements, who ignores his responsibility to protect public safety, and has worsened this pandemic emergency in almost every way imaginable.
Across the nation, Democrats are saving lives by getting communities vaccinated, defending masks in schools, and encouraging social distancing. What we must do in Florida is to elect a Democrat as governor in 2022.
