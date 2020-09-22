Editor:
I notice that in recent letters to the editor a number of people have seen the light of day; they realize how macabre the coronavirus has been handled as well as everything else that Trump has mishandled, during his stay in office.
The one thing that I have not seen too much of is the fact the people must realize that we have to restore the Senate with rational people. The government will not stabilize until the people in the Senate are voted out of office and replaced with Democratic candidates. Why the Republican Senate has behaved the way they have over the last almost four years is beyond comprehension.
Vote Democratic down the line.
Dana Wolfe
Port Charlotte
