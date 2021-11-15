Editor:

Respect for international borders. I am a Maineiac. The first international border I crossed was Canadian it used to be pretty casual. But, not anymore. Canada is a great neighbor. We’re all Americans!

As much as they “like us!” Canadians don’t want U.S. citizens who have criminal records or other infractions. If you have a DUI, you are not welcome. In the 1980s I crossed into Canada many times.

In 1984 I crossed the Mexican border. I drove through Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. I respected the international borders. I stopped and had my ID checked and answered questions about my intentions. In Guatemala my survival knife was confiscated. I got to El Salvador in time for Duarte’s inauguration.

Open doors are dangerous! There is a better way. Instead of encouraging a dangerous illegal journey, meet with the people in their own country and do it the right way. That way they aren’t risking their lives on a dangerous journey and providing cover for the drug dealers bringing drugs that kill millions of Americans every year. Many of these travelers pay thousands to unscrupulous people who take many advantages of them along the way.

We just opened the northern Border to those pesky Canadians. Many of them were barred from coming across the northern border to visit their homes in Florida. I guess COVID exposure is much more serious it you are Canadian than coming across our Mexican Border.

David Earl Grindel

North Port

