Respect for international borders. I am a Maineiac. The first international border I crossed was Canadian it used to be pretty casual. But, not anymore. Canada is a great neighbor. We’re all Americans!
As much as they “like us!” Canadians don’t want U.S. citizens who have criminal records or other infractions. If you have a DUI, you are not welcome. In the 1980s I crossed into Canada many times.
In 1984 I crossed the Mexican border. I drove through Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. I respected the international borders. I stopped and had my ID checked and answered questions about my intentions. In Guatemala my survival knife was confiscated. I got to El Salvador in time for Duarte’s inauguration.
Open doors are dangerous! There is a better way. Instead of encouraging a dangerous illegal journey, meet with the people in their own country and do it the right way. That way they aren’t risking their lives on a dangerous journey and providing cover for the drug dealers bringing drugs that kill millions of Americans every year. Many of these travelers pay thousands to unscrupulous people who take many advantages of them along the way.
We just opened the northern Border to those pesky Canadians. Many of them were barred from coming across the northern border to visit their homes in Florida. I guess COVID exposure is much more serious it you are Canadian than coming across our Mexican Border.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.